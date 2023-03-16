Kenneth L. Wolters, 80-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Burial was at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation was one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral chapel. Caring for Kenny and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Kenneth Leroy Wolters was born April 26, 1942 in Little Falls, MN, Morrison County, the son of Frederick and Agnes (Miller) Wolters. Kenny attended Little Falls High School. He joined the Minnesota Army National Guard in 1963 as a track vehicle repairman. He began working at Camp Ripley in MATES in 1965 and retired from CSMS in 1995, after 30 years of service. He was united in marriage to Irene on June 8, 1984, and became the loving stepfather to Lisa, Tim and Juanita. The family made their home on a large farmland in Bowlus.
Kenny enjoyed farming, woodworking, fishing and being a Papa. Most of all, he loved taking all of his grandkids on four-wheeler rides. Kenny was a member of the American Legion Post 642.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Irene of Bowlus; children, Lisa (Colin) Brown, Timothy (Jeannie) Blake and Juanita (Dennis) Rhode; grandchildren, Courtney, Morgan, Nathanial, Hannah, Kendra, Allison, Isaac, Emily and Alaina; siblings, Harold, Dennis and Betty; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Agnes (Miller) Wolters; brother, Jacob Wolters; sister-in-law, Marie Wolters; father-in-law, Arnold Carlson; siblings-in-law, Bev Fosler and Kevin and Gloria Roth.
