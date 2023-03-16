Kenneth L. Wolters, 80-year-old resident of Bowlus, MN, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Burial was at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation was one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral chapel. Caring for Kenny and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

