Kenneth "Kenny" Funk, 72-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away October 18, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial took place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation was held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday and from 9:00-10:00 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Caring for Kenny and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Kenny was born on April 13, 1950, in Little Falls, MN to the late Theodore and Leona (Brausen) Funk. He grew up in the Pierz area where he attended high school. After graduation, he worked at various places, some of which include Herb & Charlies, Bootleggers Bar, and various construction companies. Carpentry was his greatest talent and most recently had been employed by Gangl Construction. He was united in marriage to Cherri Broschofsky on March 16, 1999.
Kenny had many hobbies and passions in life. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and working on or fixing different things around his home. Ken also loved going on vacations, playing cards, and taking an occasional trip to the casino. He will forever be remembered by his family for being the life of any get-together and always wanting to "Clown" around. Ken's family was always his top priority, especially his 17 grandchildren and he always tried to attend as many of their events as he possibly could. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Kenny is survived by loving wife, Cherri Funk of Pierz, MN; children, Kurt (Julie) Funk of Foley, MN, Scott (Christen) Funk of Pierz, MN, Jeffery Funk of Pierz, MN, Scott (Layne) Freudenrich of Little Falls, MN, Brandon (Jenny) Freudenrich of Little Falls, MN and Kari (James) Reed of Little Falls, MN; son-in-law, Gary (Jessica) Woitalla of Annandale, MN; father-in-law, Herb Broschofsky of Pierz, MN; siblings, Gerald (Jane) Funk of Buckman, MN, Jim (Lori) Funk of Buckman, MN, Mary (Gary) Meyer of Pierz, MN, Linda (Dennis) Hoheisel of Pierz, MN, Lois Leidenfrost of Pierz, MN and David (Gina) Funk of Pierz, MN; sisters-in-law, Barb Funk, Debbie Funk, and Stacy Funk; grandchildren, Tyler Funk, Kylee McKee, Madison Woitalla, Brandon Funk, Tanner Funk, Brock Woitalla, Isabel Funk, Ellyse Freudenrich, Bradley Reed, Aubree Freudenrich, Presly Freudenrich, Lucas Reed, Beritt Freudenrich, Karli Freudenrich, Everly Freudenrich, Brea Reed, and Holden Freudenrich; step-grandchildren, Mitch Woitalla and Autumn Hopp; in-laws, Susan (James) Kasper, Betsy (Greg) Fuhrman and Keith (Joanne) Broschofsky; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents, Theodore and Leona Funk; daughter, Pam Woitalla; brothers, Alvin Funk, Francis Funk and Gary Funk; niece, Cindy Meyer; nephew, Thomas Funk; and mother-in-law, Marcy Broschofsky.
