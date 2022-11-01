Kenneth "Kenny" Bryniarski

Kenneth (Kenny / Ken) Bryniarski passed away on October 12, 2022 at the age of 86, surrounded by his family. He was a humble, quiet, loving, strong, patient, man who rarely complained. Even on the day he passed, when the nurse woke him and asked how he was doing his response was, "pretty good."
"I was born, I farmed, and I died" is what Kenny said when asked what he wanted his obituary to say, but there was much more to Kenny's life.
Kenny was born April 24, 1936 to Bernard "Barney" Bryniarski and Ethel Anderson in Turtle Creek Township, where 4 years later Kenny's bride-to-be was also born. In 1939, Kenny's family moved 3 miles down the road to a piece of land that consisted of a log house and an old barn. As years went on, Kenny helped his dad build a successful, thriving dairy farm. They moved in a newer barn, built silos and buildings, and bought cattle. Kenny took great pride in keeping the farm neat, tidy and well maintained. He preferred John Deere tractors over horses and passed that love on to his family.
Kenny attended a country school close to his home and then high school in Browerville where he graduated in 1954. He loved new cars and could probably tell you each one he owned. He enjoyed going to dances, taking drives around the area, and spending time with his neighbors and cousins. On May 28, 1966, Kenny married Dorothy Krist. They built a house on the family's farm and had three children: Bob, Pam and Lynn. They attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church which later became Christ the King Catholic Church. As a family, they went on annual vacations across the country and many weekend trips to New Brighton and the Twin Cities, to visit friends and relatives. Kenny and Dorothy moved off the family farm in 1996, turning their home and farm over to their son Bob. Kenny continued to work on the farm until 2016 when his hard-worked body forced his retirement. In 2019, Kenny and Dorothy moved to an apartment in Staples. Kenny often said his best days were when his family was all together just being family. He will be deeply missed!
Kenny is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Pam and is survived by his wife Dorothy, son Bob (Kimberly) Bryniarski, daughter Lynn (Chris) Lindquist, son-in-law Tom (Tapper) Loesch, grandchildren Rakel (Dakota) Tresco, Ali Bryniarski, Hannah (Nate) Chaffin, Dominic Lindquist and great-granddaughters Peyton Chaffin and Brooklyn Tresco.
Special thanks to the staff at Lakewood Pines and Lakewood Hospice. Your care and love for Kenny is appreciated.
A Mass of Christian burial took place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville. Interment immediately followed at the church cemetery. Arrangements for Kenny are with the Iten Funeral Home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.