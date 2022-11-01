Kenneth "Kenny" Bryniarski

Kenneth (Kenny / Ken) Bryniarski passed away on October 12, 2022 at the age of 86, surrounded by his family. He was a humble, quiet, loving, strong, patient, man who rarely complained. Even on the day he passed, when the nurse woke him and asked how he was doing his response was, "pretty good."

"I was born, I farmed, and I died" is what Kenny said when asked what he wanted his obituary to say, but there was much more to Kenny's life.

