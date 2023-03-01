Kenneth "Ken" L. Meemken, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023, at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating. Burial at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation held from 9 to 11 AM on Saturday. Caring for Ken and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Ken was born on December 13, 1954 in Waite Park, MN to the late Severin and Marie (Bellmont) Meemken. He was united in marriage to Lori Folkerts on December 13, 1996. Ken was a 40 year member of the Local 292 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
Ken is survived by his wife, Lori; mother-in-law and step-dad, Evelyn and Vic Burg; mother-in-law, LouAnn Folkerts; brother, David (Lu) Meemken; sisters, Joanne LaVelle and Brenda (John) Graber; Godsons, Chris Meemken and Austin Graber; several nieces and nephews, along with many friends.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Severin and Marie Meemken; infant brother, John and father-in-law, Dick Folkerts.
