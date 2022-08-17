Kenneth "Ken" Kapsner, 82 year old resident of New Brighton, MN passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Unity Hospital in Fridley, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN (835 2nd Ave. N.W. - New Brighton, MN 55112) with Father Paul Shovelain officiating. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN. Caring for Ken and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Ken was born on August 5, 1940 in Harding, MN to the late Fred and Mary (Banach) Kapsner. He grew up in the Harding area and attended school in Little Falls, MN where he graduated from Little Falls High School with the Class of 1959. After graduation, he was drafted into the US Army where he served in Korea and was honorably discharged in October of 1965. Ken was united in marriage to Betty Medek on February 4, 1967 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Ken was employed at Larson Boats and later went to work for Alumacraft Boats in the Twin Cities. He then began his own business in which they made fiberglass parts. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. Ken was also a very social person that loved to get together with friends to play cards, shake dice, and tell his excellent stories that were enjoyed by all. He was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN. Ken was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by loving wife Betty Kapsner of New Brighton, MN; brother, Rich (Karen) Kapsner of Ramsey, MN and several nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Ken was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Mary Kapsner; siblings, LeRoy Kapsner, Dennis Kapsner, Cathy Kapsner, and RoseAnne Tretter.
