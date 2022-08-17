Kenneth "Ken" Kapsner, 82 year old resident of New Brighton, MN passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Unity Hospital in Fridley, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN (835 2nd Ave. N.W. - New Brighton, MN 55112) with Father Paul Shovelain officiating. Burial will take place in the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Harding, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Brighton, MN. Caring for Ken and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

