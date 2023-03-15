Kenneth "Ken" Block, 85-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Greg Sauer officiating. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M., on Saturday, prior to the Mass. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Ken and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Ken was born December 30, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to the late George and Mary "Girlie" (Hesch) Block. He attended school in Royalton. Ken was united in marriage to Joyce Kloss at Holy Rosary Church in Minneapolis on January 9, 1960. Ken and Joyce lived in Flensburg before settling at their dairy farm in Royalton. They raised a family of six children and were blessed with wonderful sons and daughters-in-law, along with 21 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Ken was a man of faith, and also a storyteller, sharing jokes and experiences with all who knew him. Ken enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, hunting, and fishing, but most of all, enjoyed his time with family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce; and their children, Bonnie (Perry) Neu, Kim (Paul) Seppelt, Jim (Susan) Block, Dan (Natalie) Block, Chris (Charles) Pelzer, and Peggy (Paul) Zimny; grandchildren, Kayla and Cody, Angela, Matt, Mike and Kate, Tony, Gabrielle, Virginia, Maddy, Nick and Emily, Joe and Marissa, Andrew, Lindsay and Holly, Greyson, Ethan, Ella and Mia; 24 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Helen, Mary, Bill and Gene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Block; brothers, Richard and Joe; sisters, Florence Starr and Doreen Newman; and daughter-in-law, Galen Block.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.