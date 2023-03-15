Kenneth "Ken" Block, 85-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 13, 2023, at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Father Greg Sauer officiating. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M., on Saturday, prior to the Mass. Burial in the parish cemetery following the Mass. Caring for Ken and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.

