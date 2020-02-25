Kenneth Eugene Apel, 84, of Onamia, MN passed away February 20, 2020 at Sterling Point Memory Care, in Princeton, MN. Ken added to life. He added an example of hard work. Always busy, always getting things done and organized- not a stitch of grass grew under his feet. He added laughter. Whether it was a story, a wise crack, a silly face or his popping out of his dentures to cause great confusion for his young grandchildren-joy was found in his presence. He added peace to the hearts of those he shared his “woods” with. Whether hunting for bear or deer or walking the fence line, the pace of the outdoors filled his soul and those by his side. He added love. He gave it freely, honestly and without condition. And if there was room, he added on to his house. Just so he could create more space in his home, the extension of his heart, for you. He leaves behind a large family who will dearly miss his laugh, stories and love: his devoted wife, Marion of almost 65 years; his children, Larry (Mary), Tim and Pam (Jimmy); grandchildren, Danyel (Shaun), Bryon (Kim), Amanda (Cody), Jason and Corrie; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Isabella, Emma, Rayna, Sophia, Owen, Nick, DJ, Erik, Shannon, Brianne, and Kailen; and three great-great grandchildren. He will be welcomed by his parents, Otto and Irene; brothers, Terry, Maynard, Lorn, Leslie, Delwood; sister, Lorraine; son-in-law, Brad; and grandchildren, Robert and Travis.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.