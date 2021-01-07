Kenneth Allan Henick of Arden Hills, Minnesota, died peacefully after an admirable battle against pancreatic cancer in his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada in April of 1947, Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Katherine Henick as well as his brother, Barry Henick. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Ann Henick; son, Christopher Henick; daughter, Anne Marie Benard; son-in-law, Jamie Benard and two granddaughters, Sydney Benard and Samantha Benard. Ken, referred to as “Kenny” by those closest, was regarded for his unwavering commitment to family and career. He cherished weekend trips to his cabin on Fish Trap Lake in Northern Minnesota, traveling across the U.S. and Canada with an RV in tow and possessed a natural gift for music as an accomplished accordion player. He was also known for extraordinary artistic talents with his intricate paintings. The family held a private memorial for Ken in honor of his passing. In lieu of flowers, and to recognize Ken’s passion for pets, the family has established a private memorial endowment to benefit the American Humane Society. Please visit www.kenhenickmemorialfund.com and indicate “Ken Henick” under Fund Name if you wish to donate in his honor.
