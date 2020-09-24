Kenneth A. Maciej

Age 83, of Otsego. Passed away on Sept. 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Jennie Maciej; brothers, Ernie, Robert, Leo Jr. and Lester; grandson, Vincent. Ken is survived by his wife, Chris; sons, Jeff (Kari), Gregory (Jenny), and Todd (Renee); grandchildren, Kimberly (Brandon) and daughter Cora, Kenneth (Ashley) and son Everett, Jessica (Justin) and children Riley and Samuel, Jared (Katie) and daughter Georgia, Jordan (Trenton) and daughter Ellie, Mick, August, and Mya (Jesse) and children Raina and Roland; siblings, Alvin (Doreen), Donald (Jeanette), Harvey (Mary), Jim (Ann Marie), and Dennis (Kathy); sisters-in-law, Odelia, Collette, and Jeanne; other family and many friends. Ken was born in Bowlus, MN. He joined the Navy at age 17 and served his country for 4 years. When he came home, he attended Dunwoody College then worked at Timesaver's for 37 years. As a resident of Otsego, MN, he loved to go hunting with his brothers and cousins. He also enjoyed fishing trips with family and friends on the Great Lakes. He was well known for his sense of humor among his many friends and will be lovingly missed by all. A Celebration of Ken's life will be from 1-6 PM on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020 at the Elk River American Legion Post #112, 525 Railroad Drive, Elk River. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
