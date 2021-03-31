Keith R. Benedett, age 69, of Baxter, died on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Keith was born in Winona on December 15, 1951 to Raymond and Elizabeth (Oevering) Benedett. He graduated from Winona State University, where he met his wife of 49 years, Cindy Von Bargen. Keith found joy in his work as a teacher, business owner and mental health specialist. He was a dedicated family man who loved to spend time with his grandkids, fish, camp and be outdoors. Keith will always be remembered for the always present smile on his face, his ease with striking up conversation with anybody, and his selflessness. Keith is survived by his wife, Cindy; two children, Nick (Heather) Benedett and Megan (Kurt) Bistodeau; four grandchildren, Mya and Keegan Benedett and Amelia and Aviana Bistodeau; and his mother, Elizabeth Benedett. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Benedett. A private family service will be held. Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.