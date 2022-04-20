Keith Preston Manbeck, 101-year-old, lifelong resident of Little Falls, MN, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN.
Keith was born on the family dairy farm in Pike Creek Township, Morrison County on Friday, February 13, 1920. His parents were Preston J. W. and Marie Antonette (Nettie)-(Larsen) Manbeck.
When he was 4 years old he was climbing on the new barn his father was having built. He remembers his father milking cows. When he got old enough to put the harnesses on the horses, he would plow the field with the two horse walking plow. He liked to do outside work, not book reading. He attended country school through 8th grade. When not attending school, he helped do small jobs around home, like getting wood in for the cook stove. He would also go "over home" to play too. "Over home" was a half mile west of their home, where his mother grew up and lived before she and his father were married.
When he was 7 years old, he saw Charles Lindbergh land his plane at the old Little Falls airport (north of Little Falls), after he returned from his famous non-stop flight from New York to France in 1927.
In the winter, he would clean the snow off the ice in the clay pits and ice skate. Sometimes they'd walk to town and ice skate on the Mississippi River in Little Falls.
Keith attended Little Falls High School and played some football and also played cornet in the high school band and in the City Band. He was in the Ag class, so the class came out to see their Jersey cows. He graduated from high school in 1938. After graduation, he worked at home on the small farm and helped neighbors most anytime they needed help. He also helped his Dad delivering the mail, especially during winter months and especially if the roads weren't plowed. The mail must go through.
In 1941, he got a job and worked at Yellowstone National Park for the summer. He enjoyed seeing some new country, and this is where he was when he signed up for the draft.
He was drafted into the Army in 1942-1945 and joined Company H, 379th Infantry Division in Camp Swift, Texas. He was the Bugler in a Mortar Unit. They trained in the United States and traveled by ship to England, where they walked to the France and Germany border. They were shipped overseas to help in WWII. His unit captured the town of Metz, France back from the German Army, Patton's bloodiest battle, where there is a large Memorial, honoring the 95th Infantry Division. A week before loading out, to come back to the States on a ship, Keith's shoulder and collar bone were knocked out of place when he and a much larger soldier than he ran into each other. They put his arm in a sling and sent him home on a ship. His shoulder had started to heal, so they didn't do surgery. He received THE BRONZE STAR FOR MERITORIOUS ACHIEVEMENT IN GROUND OPERATIONS AGAINST THE ENEMY. EUROPEAN THEATER OF OPERATIONS in December 1944. Shortly thereafter, he was discharged from the Army.
Keith attended Miller Vocational School for carpentry in the Cities, where he learned carpentry and built his bed and dressers. He returned to Little Falls and helped on the family farm and worked doing carpentry at Camp Ripley for 5 years. Then he worked for Marcelle LaFond for 5 years. While he also started as a substitute rural letter carrier for Little Falls. In 5 years, he got his own mail route. He drove 105 miles every day, 6 days a week and retired after 30 years. He was very punctual and his patrons said they could set their clock by his delivery time. He was a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association and was recognized for his 60 years of membership.
In September 2011, he was able to take an "Honors Flight" to Washington D.C. to see the WWII Memorial honoring WWII Veterans.
He was a Life Member of the American Legion, and a 65 year member of the Mason's. He was a member of a bowling team/league and was often the "Top 10 Bowler of the Week."
Keith was a faithful attendant on Sunday mornings at his church. This was his family's church, where he was baptized, confirmed, attended youth group and was an usher. Keith and Bud Savage ushered together most Sundays, they would call each other to ask what the other one was wearing. He also volunteered when the church on 2nd Street built-on Sunday School rooms.
He got involved volunteering more when his church, First Methodist Church, joined with the local Congregational Church and they built First United Church on 1st street SE. After his mail route, in evenings he could be found running the big cat preparing the grounds for the footings and on weekends he could be found on the new building site, doing whatever needed to be done. And he worked on many of the finishing touches in the new building. He made a set of wooden offering plates, the large cross that hangs in the sanctuary, 6 plant stands, library shelves and cupboards, and later built and installed two "inside entry doors." He was on the church's Trustees Committee for many years and did whatever needed to be done to keep the grounds and building functioning properly. When needed he'd get a call to shovel the snow off the sidewalks or roof, or if grass needed cutting... he'd get a call, if he wasn't there already working on something - measuring, cutting or hammering nails. He also built a "stand" for the church to serve food at the local "Arts N Crafts Fair," to raise funds for the church to use.
After he retired from his mail route, he really got involved with volunteering in the community too. He was a blood donor and he'd get calls saying "0" we need you." He had the universal blood type. He was on the Food Shelf Board that was run by the Franciscan Sisters and helped to build their new building on the West side, besides starting the "Joyful Noise" collecting funds to pay expenses for them. He also started packaging food with "Kids Against Hunger" out of St. Cloud and delivering the boxes of the packages to the Motley, Pierz and Little Falls food shelves. Most Thursdays he was at the weekly OASIS Share-A-Meal. He was either helping in the kitchen to prepare the meal to be served to the public, or was picking up a van load of local residents to bring them to the meal. Once a year, OASIS coordinated the yearly Paint-A-Thon for low in-come families. Keith was on the committee and often helped prepare the breakfast that was served to all the Team volunteers and would then go out to help his team of painters at their house.
The Home Delivered Meals were started at the hospital for "shut-ins," he was the "go to" person if the 'delivery people of the day' didn't show up. So he got some of the local churches and some of the local services clubs to deliver the home delivered meals. He coordinated the schedule for them. He was still the "go to" driver if someone didn't show up.
He volunteered for Horizon Health, driving people to appointments in Little Falls, Pierz, Brainerd and St. Cloud. And in 2000, he was the oldest walker on the track, at 80 years old, when funds were raised for Relay For Life for cancer patients. He was also a regular Bell Ringer for the yearly local Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.
When the new Veterans Cemetery was started just east of Camp Ripley, he was one of the 5 main dedicated volunteer carpenters that built their first office building.
He was in the group that started the Habitat For Humanity of Morrison County building projects. He helped to build the first 10 Habitat houses in Morrison County, but when he turned 90 years old the Board told him he could not go on the roofs anymore. He traveled and worked on the Jimmy Carter Habitat for Humanity build in Canada, and also worked on several "burned out churches" in the south. Plus helping on several Habitat for Humanity houses that were built down south also.
He volunteered for the Little Falls Senior Center on the Thursday 4 a.m. donut making crew. He frosted the vanilla donuts every Thursday for several years.
Also, at his church he built cupboards in the back room for storing funeral lunch supplies. He helped the cook in the kitchen, to prepare lunches/meals for funerals, and was always there to run the dishwasher after funeral lunches. He was a very good cook himself.
Keith joined the Little Falls Kiwanis Club and was a very active member. He was co-editor for the Club weekly newsletter. The Club raised funds for playground equipment for the city parks, so there were many fundraisers and he was the top ticket seller for the annual fish fry. He also sold large coloring books at Coborn's and built the stand for the "Arts N Crafts Fair" where they sold Pizza Hut pizza, water and pop. The club sponsored a KEY Club (Kiwanis Educating Youth) and he attended their weekly meetings. He helped the Key Club with their annual "SleepOut" to raise funds, took part in the Adopt a Hwy and Adopt a River, was Kiwanis President for a year, and was also honored with the Kiwanian of the Year award. He also worked at the yearly Honor's Reception that Kiwanis sponsored.
Keith had a partial knee replacement. He wore it out in 10 years, so he had another surgery to do a full knee replacement. He had several other surgeries over the years, including his appendix out at 90 years old. None of his surgeries ever kept him down for long.
Keith had three brothers and one sister. They were all married and had children. "Uncle Keith" loved all of his nieces and nephews and they all loved Uncle Keith! They were his kids.
He took lessons and learned to fly, belonged to a club that owned a plane, so he could take trips to see relatives. When he gave up his piolet's license he decided to "fly low" and bought his Honda Helix motor cycle, he did take a couple longer trips but most often he just rode around the area.
He was also a world traveler, taking trips to visit his brother Deane (an Agricultural Engineer) and family in South America and Indonesia. He also went on trips with a travel agent to Russia and Germany with side trips to Australia and Sweden. He also took trips with WCCO Radio Twins Baseball and to Hawaii.
In 1955, he bought his beautiful "Larson Cedarstrip" boat, which gave him many hours of enjoyment. He and his boat were in many parades. He enjoyed water skiing and would go to some Bible Camps in the summer and give rides and taught kids to water ski. He also took the boat and his carpenter tools to Lake Vermilion, to brother Deane's cabin when they were up there.
He owned a few different snowmobiles. He rode them on several different trails, with other riders and gave many, many rides to neighbor kids and relatives and friends over many years. He was a member of the Polish Knight Riders Snowmobile Club and part of their trail went across his land.
Keith was in very good physical condition all his life. Being raised on a farm, he knew how to work. He had a rowing machine and a stationary bike and he did exercise every morning. He also had a peddle bike, which he rode often... but not on long trips. It was a 3 speed, but uphill or down he never took it out of 3rd gear.
Keith did enjoy wood working and carpentry. He was a "master craftsman" with wood. He built about 9 beds, 3 grandfather clocks, a china cabinet and matching dining room table, a table made from "deadhead logs," many various picture frames, display cabinets, highchairs, folding stools, magazine racks, a 3-story bird house, manger scenes and banana holders, etc. He built a replica of the Red River Ox Cart, that was displayed in the Morrison County Courthouse and then in Lindbergh School and also was in several parades in town. Then he built a second one for the Staricka's, who had a team of oxen.
Keith was Morrison County Volunteer of the Year and represented Morrison County at the State Fair. Keith also received the Book of Golden Deeds Award from the Exchange Club.
At 90 years old, he water skied on his birthday, in February in Florida - it was only 50 degrees! He also water skied at 95 years old, but no one had a camera.
He also found time to learn to square dance and was a member of the Little Falls "Lindy Square Dancers" for many years. He was also an "Angel Partner" for a new square dancer, while she learned to square and round dance. When she "graduated" they started traveling to square and round dances together, all over the United States. When he was 98 years old they were married. Keith and Betsy were together for 33 wonderful years. He inherited two married step-sons and step-daughters-in law and three step-grandchildren, that he helped raise from babies. He really enjoyed being "Grandpa!"
He joined his parents, 2 brothers, his sister and two nieces and many other relatives and friends in Heaven, at 101 years, 9 months and 10 days old. Well done good and faithful servant. May he rest in peace.
Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, April 30th at First United Church in Little Falls. Visitation Friday at Shelley Funeral Chapel from 4-7pm and 11:30-1 at the church on Saturday.
