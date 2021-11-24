Keith P. Manbeck, 101-year-old resident of Otsego, MN, formerly of Little Falls, MN passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the future. Caring for Keith and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
