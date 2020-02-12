Keith J. Winzenburg, 84-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Keith was born on June 21, 1935, in Little Falls, MN to the late Bernard and Hazel (Olson) Winzenburg. He attended school in Little Falls, MN, graduating from Little Falls High School with the Class of 1953. Keith was united in marriage to Margaret Thomalla on April 16, 1955, in St. Paul, MN. He was employed by Northwest Airline from 1953 until 1960 as an airline mechanic. Keith and Margaret later moved back to Freedhem, MN where they farmed the Winzenburg Family Farm. In 1967, they purchased their own farm where they raised their family and continued farming dairy cattle. Keith lived to farm, but occasionally found time to go fishing. His children, grandchildren, and family were his number one priority for his entire life. He was a life long member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Keith was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Keith is survived by children, Linda (John) Thielen of Pierz, MN, Lisa (Paul) Marquis of St. Cloud, MN, Glen (Karen) Winzenburg of Arlington, VA, John (Jodi) Winzenburg of Pierz, MN, and Beth (Bob) Oswald of Princeton, MN; sisters, Marge Erickson of Virginia, MN, Joann Cash of Spicer, MN and Joyce Wilson of California; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Hazel Winzenburg; wife, Margaret Winzenburg; brothers, Bernie Winzenburg and George Winzenburg; sister, Jane Plante; brothers-in-law, Fred Erickson, Leonard Plante, and Donny Cash; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Winzenburg.
