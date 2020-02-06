Keith J. Winzenburg, 84-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Harmony House in Pierz, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery in Buckman, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
