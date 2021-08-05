Katy Lynn Panek, 20-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Elmdale, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, MN with Father David Grundman officiating. Burial will take place in St. Edward’s Parish Cemetery in Elmdale, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, MN. Caring for Katy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Katy is survived by father, Jim (Stephanie) Panek of Elmdale, MN; mother, Kellie Boylan of Watkins, MN; siblings, Brandon (Brittney) Reed of Watkins, MN, Amanda Mcgruber of Cokato, MN, Jesse Reed of Rice, MN, Tristan Hall of Watkins, MN, Harley Panek of Elmdale, MN, Jamie (Eric) Landowski of Swanville, MN, Chantel (Kevin) Cash of Flensburg, MN, Jackie Panek of St. Cloud, MN, Jimmy Panek of Melrose, MN and Jacob Westbrock of Holdingford, MN; fiance, Andy Woidyla of Burtrum, MN; grandmother, Mary Panek of Avon, MN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Katy was preceded in death by grandparents, Patrick Boylan, Maxine Shulfer and Alfred Panek and uncle, Jerry Panek.
