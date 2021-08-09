Katy Lynn Panek, 20-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in Elmdale, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, MN with Father David Grundman officiating. Burial took place in St. Edward’s Parish Cemetery in Elmdale, MN. A visitation was held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala, MN. Caring for Katy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Katy was born on March 27, 2001 in St. Cloud, MN to Jim and Kellie (Boylan) Panek. She grew up in the Elmdale area and attended school in Upsala, MN, graduating from Upsala High School. Katy was currently employed at Dobis Dairy Farm. This job brought her great joy as she had a love and passion for caring for and raising animals. Katy will be forever remembered as a super sweet, hardworking young lady that always put others needs before her own. She loved her family dearly, her many siblings, mother Kellie but deep down she was a daddy’s girl to her father Jim. Katy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Katy is survived by father, Jim (Stephanie) Panek of Elmdale, MN; mother, Kellie Boylan of Watkins, MN; siblings, Brandon (Brittney) Reed of Watkins, MN, Amanda Mcgruber of Cokato, MN, Jesse Reed of Rice, MN, Tristan Hall of Watkins, MN, Harley Panek of Elmdale, MN, Jamie (Eric) Landowski of Swanville, MN, Chantel (Kevin) Cash of Flensburg, MN, Jackie Panek of St. Cloud, MN, Jimmy Panek of Melrose, MN and Jacob Westbrock of Holdingford, MN; fiancé, Andy Woidyla of Burtrum, MN; grandmother, Mary Panek of Avon, MN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Katy was preceded in death by grandparents, Patrick Boylan, Maxine Shulfer and Alfred Panek and uncle, Jerry Panek.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.