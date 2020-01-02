Kathryn L. Tonder Jongewaard, 88-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Ryan Olson officiating. Burial will take place in Pine Tree Cemetery east of Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at Little Falls Alliance Church. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Kathryn was born on June 12, 1931, in the St. Charles, MN area to Vernon and Jessie (Taylor) Waby. Katie played trombone in the high school band and was voted homecoming queen before graduating in 1949. As a child, she moved with her family for a short time to Florida as well as California before returning to Minnesota. After high school, she worked at the telephone office in Rochester. It was during this time she met Art. Art and Katie were married on May 31, 1953. Together they lived in numerous places including the White Water refuge in southeast Minnesota, Mille Lacs Lake game reserve, Pierz, and Little Falls. Katie worked various jobs after getting married starting with the Pierz Journal, Lampert Lumber, Ben Franklin, and the Lindbergh Interpretive Center. Following Art’s death, Kathryn married Russ Jongewaard in 2004. Katie always enjoyed traveling, both close to home and around the world. She spent hours doing craft projects including sewing clothes for her grandkids in their early years and making new cards from old ones at the hospital. Katie loved to bird watch, do puzzles, play games, swim, go on outings with her friends, and cheer on all Minnesota sports teams. However, her top love was her family. She was always up for being included in any family event no matter how big or small. Grandma Katie lived for the times everyone could be together at holidays, birthdays, deer hunting seasons, weeks at the lake cabin…basically anything she could spend time with and dote on her beloved grandchildren and now great-grandchildren. Katie is survived by sons, Mike (Jody) Tonder of Duluth, Dan (Elene) Tonder of Little Falls; daughter, Julie (Bruce) Jarvi of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Allysa Barnes, Leah Jarvi, Jessica Tonder, Rebecca (Brian) Seidel, Josiah (Emily) Tonder, Anna (Joshua) Young; GG’s great-grandchildren, Adelyn Barnes, Reuben, Arvid, and Junia Tonder, Graham Young; brother, Dick (Stell) Waby of Crosby, MN. Kathryn is also survived by Russ’s children, Martha, Steve (Candy), Peter, and Joel (Jenny) Jongewaard; seven grandsons, and eight great-grandchildren. Katie was preceded in death by Arthur E. Tonder (2002), Russell V. Jongewaard (2017); her parents; grandson, Aaron Freij Tonder; step-grandson, Reuben Jongewaard and great-granddaughters, Riley and Finley Young.
