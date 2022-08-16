Kathryn "Katie" Rothmeyer-Hoheisel, 87 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bulldog Lake, MN, with Father Eli Gieske officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family's parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday at the church. Caring for Kathryn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Kathryn Gertrude Virnig was born on February 25, 1935 in Roosevelt Township, Crow Wing County, MN to the late George and Theresa (Hohn) Virnig. Katie was united in marriage to Jerome Rothmeyer on June 25, 1953 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bulldog Lake, MN. They settled in St. Paul, MN where they raised their family. They eventually moved back north, in 1986, to the shores of Platte Lake in Hillman, MN. Jerome passed away in 1989. Katie then remarried on October 3, 1992 to Gerald Hoheisel. Gerald then passed away in 2002 Katie continued to live in her house on the shores of Platte Lake, where she enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was a fabulous cook, known for her bismarcks and homemade breads, as well as many other treats. Katie enjoyed shaking dice and buying pulltabs. She was known to enjoy an occasional "Busch Lite" beer and looked forward to trips to Walmart and a burger meal with her special friend, Marvin Hayes.
Katie is survived by her special friend, Marvin Hayes; sons, Jerome "Gary" (Pixie) Rothmeyer of Hillman, and Rick (Denise) Rothmeyer of Linwood Township, MN; daughters, Patty (Terry) McGing of Maplewood, MN, Pam (Rick) Premo of Finlayson, MN, and Sheila Juelich of St. Paul; brother, Adam (Lorraine) Virnig of Hillman; sisters, Irene (LeRoy) Sullivan of Hillman, and Mary Jane Westholder of Hillman; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Jerome Rothmeyer and 2nd husband, Gerald Hoheisel; sons-in-law, Ron Juelich and Patrick O'Connell; brothers, George, Phillip, and Benno Virnig; sisters, Marge Peterson and Betty Hiemenz.
