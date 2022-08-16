Kathryn "Katie" Rothmeyer-Hoheisel, 87 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bulldog Lake, MN, with Father Eli Gieske officiating. Burial will be in Holy Family's parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday at the church. Caring for Kathryn and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.

