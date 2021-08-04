Kathrine "Kate" (Kammermeyer) Bryniarski

Kate, 91, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at her daughter’s St. Paul home surrounded by family. She did not die of covid. Kate was born February 28, 1929 to Stella (Jenkins) and John Kammermeyer in Buh Township, MN. She is survived by her spouse Ray Bryniarski and her children Don (Barb) DeNio, Sheree Frerichs, Denise DeNio-Patton, Kitty (Dan) Mazzara, and daughter-in-law Jewel DeNio; grandchildren Tammy, Jason, Justin, Jimmy, Doug, Chris, Ed Jr., Deanna, Donald, Chad, and Angie; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister Marie Cunnien and brother Dick Kammermeyer. She is also survived by her special girls, Carol and Laurie Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Frank, Edward, Leo, Henry, Herb, and John; her sisters Helen, Margaret, Sally and Elaine; her son Edward DeNio Sr.; and sons-in-law Kenny Frerichs and Denny Patton. She had many careers in addition to being a wife and mother. She was a business owner, realtor/broker, farmer, artist and personal nursing assistant. Of all her endeavors, she said she most enjoyed taking care of others. Celebration of life and memorial will be held August 21, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN. We will gather at 10:30 a.m. and then Father Jimmy Joseph will officiate at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow.
