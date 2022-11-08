Kathleen (Sand) Nutz, 73-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation held from 10 AM to 12 noon on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, followed by a Graveside service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pierz.
Kathleen Sand was born on February 14, 1949 in Balta, ND to the late John "Al" and Theresa (Kruschek) Sand. She graduated from Father Pierz Memorial High School in Pierz in 1967. Kathleen moved down to the Twin Cities and worked at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN. She then moved down to Kansas, where she started her family. Kathleen moved back to Morrison County in 1978, eventually settling down back in Pierz. She attained her Nursing Degree from CLC in Brainerd and worked for a time at the Pierz Villa. Because of health reasons, Kathleen left the Pierz Villa, and then worked in customer service at various retail stores until retiring in 2021.
In her spare time, she loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and writing poetry. Kathleen enjoyed baking and was known for her caramel rolls and homemade breads. She loved spending time with her grandkids and visiting with family and friends. Kathleen enjoyed the outdoors and could usually be seen walking around town.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Shaun Tomlinson and William Nutz, Jr.; daughters, Shannen Tomlinson and Crescence Valentine; grandchildren, Alex, Travis, and Hannah Nutz, Samantha and Kassandra Tomlinson, Darien and Gavin Valentine; siblings, Mary (Ralph), Claude (Michelle), Jim (Linda), Robert (Joan), Neil (Nancy), Juletta, Betsy, Paul (LeeAnn), Christine (Ed), Pammy, Ann, Mike (Tammi), and Jane (Scott); many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Theresa Sand; and granddaughter, Abbygail Nutz.
