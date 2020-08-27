Kathleen “Kathy” J. Kiley, 58-year-old resident of Upsala, MN, passed away from natural causes on Monday, August 24, 2020, in the comfort of her home. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 10-11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Following the burial, there will be a gathering at the Upsala City Park at 2 p.m. to celebrate Kathleen’s life. Kathy was born on January 22, 1962, to the late Joseph and Dana Carter. Kathy lived life her way. She loved her children and adored her grandchildren with all her heart. Kathy traveled her whole life. She loved to travel with her friends on outlandish adventures across the U.S. and Jamaica. Kathy was known for her incredibly witty attitude and her voice that could carry you home. A story was never told properly until Kathy told it. Always full of spirit and life she will always be remembered and never forgotten. Kathy is survived by daughters, Eliza-Anne Carter, Sarah Carter; sons, Erik Kiley and Jaret Kiley; step-daughter, Jessica Kulhmann; brother, Terry (Connie) Carter; sister, Darcy (Dan) Motschenbacher; grandchildren, Finn, Wednesday, and Jeremiah. Kathy was preceeded in death by her mother and father, Dana and Joseph Carter; husband, Patrick Kiley; maternal grandparents, Vern and Kitty Carlson; paternal grandparents, Sigrid and Rose Carter.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.