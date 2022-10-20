Kathleen Hollermann, 65-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away October 17, 2022 at her residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A parish prayer will be said at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.

