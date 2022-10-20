Kathleen Hollermann, 65-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away October 17, 2022 at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. and from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A parish prayer will be said at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. The burial will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls.
Kathleen Marie Puchalla was born on November 19, 1956 in Bowlus, Minnesota to the late Constance and Veronica (Czech) Puchalla. She attended school in Holdingford and graduated with the Class of 1974. Kathleen worked the following jobs throughout her life, retail sales at Hardware Hank in Rice, MN and co-owner of Lik-Nu Cleaners in Little Falls with her husband, William. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, campfires, lottery scratch tickets and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, William "Bill" Hollermann; sons, Neil, Jr. (Bev Supan) Sather, Jesse Sather; daughter, Faith (Eugene Easley) Czech; brothers, Richard (Char Swedziak) Puchalla, Donald (Sheila) Puchalla, Joan (Jerome) Skroch, Jenny (Eugene) Sura, Delores (Raymond) Sura; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Constance and Veronica Puchalla; sister, Mary Lou Sobania; brother, Valentine Puchalla; nephew, Brian Puchalla and a Godson, Joey Sobania.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Kathleen. 320-632-4393
