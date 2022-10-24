Kathleen Ann Przybilla, 77-year-old resident of Pierz/Buckman area, died Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Harmony House in Pierz.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, October 29 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Visitation held on Friday, October 28 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Buckman. Christian Mothers Rosary said at 4:30 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home.

