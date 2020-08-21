Katherine Norwood, 60, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020, 2 p.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Kate was born January 26, 1960, in Minneapolis to Lloyd & Mary Jane (Bourke) Bohler. She married Timothy Civilla May 9, 1981 and they had three beautiful children together. On November 17, 1988, she married Roland Norwood. Kate worked at the Central Todd County Care Center for several years. She enjoyed cooking, canning, baking, nature, and bowling. Kate was known for her story telling and loved to reminisce. She was a kindhearted loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Kate is preceded in death by her mother; she is survived by her dad Lloyd, husband Roland, children: Jayne (Eric) Martinson, Margaret (Mickey Walker) Civilla, Anthony (Kayla) Civilla; 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild on the way and her siblings: Christopher Bohler, Joseph (Deb) Bohler, Lloyd (Liz) Bohler, Susan (Jay) Woelber, Timothy Bohler and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any cancer society. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
