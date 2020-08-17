Katherine "Kathy" Joyce Engholm

Katherine Joyce Engholm, 78, former resident of Little Falls, passed away July 18, 2020 at her home in Roseville, MN with her family at her side. Kathy was born March 31,1942 in Big Fork, MN and grew up in Staples, MN. She graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1964 with an education degree. She was married to Larry Engholm in 1964 and they had two boys, James and Jeffrey. In 1978, the family bought the house on Riverwood Drive in Little Falls where they lived for 30 years. She was most proud of her work at the Morrison County Courthouse as a probation officer for twenty years, where she was respected and well-liked by both her clients and her coworkers. Kathy was an active member of First Lutheran Church of Little Falls, and always enjoyed singing in the choir. She and Larry moved to St Joseph, MN in 2010 to help raise her young grandson, Sawyer, and then eventually to Roseville, MN where she helped with her other two grandchildren, Willi and Julia. An avid reader, Kathy became the librarian at the Greenhouse Village Cooperative in Roseville where she and Larry lived the last few years. The library has never been more organized or functional. Kathy is survived by her husband, Larry, her children, Jim and Jeff, three grandchildren, Sawyer, Willi, and Julia, her sister Beverly Grout, and her mother, Harriet Dent. She was preceded in death by her father, James “Wally” Dent. Kathy will be remembered for her loving kindness, her no-nonsense attitude, unceasing energy, a beautiful smile, and a sharp wit. A graveside service for close friends and family will be held at Evergreen Hill cemetery in Staples at 2 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020. Informal attire. The family is respectfully asking that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
