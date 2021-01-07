Kate, 91, died Friday, January 1, 2021 at her daughter’s St. Paul home surrounded by family. She did not die of covid. Kate was born February 28, 1929 to Stella (Jenkins) and John Kammermeyer in Buh Township, MN. She is survived by her spouse, Raymond Bryniarski and his children; Kate’s children Don (Barb) DeNio, Sheree Frerichs, Denise DeNio-Patton and Kitty (Dan) Mazzara; her sister Marie Cunnien and brother Richard Kammermeyer. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, several brothers and sisters and her son Edward. Due to covid restrictions, a funeral will be announced at a later date. More information will be provided at that time.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.