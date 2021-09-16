Karl J. Moeglein, 82 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. Caring for Karl and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Karl J. Moeglein was born on June 29, 1939 to the late Chester and Ruth (Rye) Moeglein in Little Falls, MN. He attended school in Little Falls. Karl was united in marriage to Rita Seelen and they later divorced. He worked in the maintenance department at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for many years. Karl was an avid biker. He went to national games as a contestant in the Special Olympics and enjoyed producing many works of art. Karl is survived by his daughter, Susan Moeglein; constant companion, Delores Larson; sister, Lynn Chevillon and brother, William Moeglein.
