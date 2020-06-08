Karen Rose Salitros

Mom, age 78 of Coon Rapids, was carried to heaven after battling cancer for 6 months. Born in Little Falls, MN, she was preceded in death by her father Edgar Anderson, mother Marie Anderson-Korll and sister Betty. Survived by her best friend and lover, husband James; daughters, Susan (Tom) and Jennifer (Troy); sons, Christopher (Julie) and Jonathan (Kim); grandchildren, Christopher, Cayman, Nicholas, Tiera, Maddison, Sydney and Olivia; siblings, Gordon (Lori); many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Karen was a long time employee of Donaldson’s, Carson Pirie Scott and retiring finally with Kohls. Karen was always well dressed for every occasion. It was a signature of her personality. Karen was also one of the most caring individuals. Tell her a hardship story and she was there for you. Karen was an active steward of the Church of St. Timothy. She was a song leader, lector, and an active participant of the Stars prayer group. Karen was an incredible cook. Every major holiday get together featured her incredible coffee cakes. Karen enjoyed family the most. Every birthday was remembered and every holiday cherished. No one could get by her without giving her a huge hug. She touched the lives of many with her shining eyes and warm smile. Karen was a huge fan of angels and after this battle with cancer, she has certainly earned her wings. She will be missed. Memorial Service will be Thursday, June 11th at noon with visitation at 11 a.m. at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel, 1385 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434.
