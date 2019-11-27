Karen L. Knutson, 81-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Randall, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, with Rev. Dave Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. Karen Knutson was born September 26, 1938 in Little Falls, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Earl V. and Esther C. (Walker) Knutson. Karen liked to listen to music, and loved to sit outdoors and enjoy nature. She often gathered to celebrate special occasions at her home with friends. Karen’s true passion was shopping for jewelry, fine hats and coordinating clothes. She loved to look her best. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Karen L. Knutson
Service information
Dec 4
Visitation
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
9:00AM-11:00AM
9:00AM-11:00AM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
Dec 4
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
