Karen J. Good, age 73, of Ames, Iowa, died at her home on Friday, December 31, 2021.
No public service will be held at this time. Condolences may be expressed online at www.amesmonument.com.
Karen Jean Good was born July 16, 1948, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Eugene and Marguerite (Alexander) Carlson. She graduated from high school in Little Falls, then earned her associate degree at Des Moines Area Community College. Karen worked as a secretary at Iowa State University for many years, retiring in 2012, and was currently employed as part-time administrative assistant at Swim America in Ames.
On November 15, 2000, Karen was united in marriage to Daniel M. Good in Ames. Karen was a member of Vineyard Church in Ames and was a talented quilter. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cross stitching, as well as other crafts. She especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Good of Ames; four children, Tabatha (fiancé Lee Whitney) Amundson of Ramsey, MN, Elizabeth (Bryant) Tanner of Chokio, MN, Andrea (Deryl Godshall) Bargabos of North Canaan, CT, and Benjamin (Nikki) Larrew of Boone, IA; three step-children, Matthew (Sandra) Good of Vancouver, British Columbia, Leslie (Hisashi) Ito of Calgary, Alberta, and Julie (Mike) Van Wensem of Calgary, Alberta; 10 grandchildren, Blake, Alexandra, Allen, Alaynah, D'Ari, Amaya, Linden, Taylor, Caden, and Maddie; five step-grandchildren, Annika, Joelle, Ezra, Judah, and Evangeline; one great-grandchild and one expected great-grandchild; seven brothers, James, Ray, John, Joe, Sheldon, Chuck, and David Carlson; two sisters, Shirley Hilderbrant and Rebecca Peterson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Carter and Bailey Amundson; and two sisters, Marcia Carlson and Pamela Bengtson.
Ames Monument & Cremation Center has been entrusted with the care of Karen and her family.
