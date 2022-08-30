Karen C. Hoheisel, 79-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Ottos's Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial held 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August, 31, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday and from 9 to 10 AM on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Caring for Karen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.