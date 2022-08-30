Karen C. Hoheisel, 79-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at St. Ottos's Care Center in Little Falls.
Mass of Christian Burial held 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August, 31, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN, with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday and from 9 to 10 AM on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz. Caring for Karen and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz.
Karen C. Marshik was born on October 2, 1942 in Little Falls, MN to the late Wenzel and Clara (Virnig) Marshik. She was raised on their farm near Lastrup, MN with her parents and three sisters, Mary Kay, Arlie and Ellen. Karen loved her family and sisters very much. She was united in marriage to Herman Hoheisel on October 16, 1962 at the church in Lastrup. When Herman took on the position of the Morrison County Sheriff deputy, they resided in the living quarters at the old court house where Karen was in charge of cooking and serving the inmates. They later moved back to Pierz where Karen took on the job of running her first Café and that is where her passion for cooking and baking started. Karen stayed busy working and doing all sorts of jobs driving van and bus for the Pierz School District, as well as owning her own lawn services called H & K Lawn Care. She owned and operated many restaurants including The Pierz Café, Star Café, The Old Bank Restaurant, Morrill Liquor, and the Knotty Pine. Her recipes still live on with her family and in the Pierz area. Karen worked hard in her life from little on. When she retired, her grandchildren became her passion and they meant so very much to her. She spent many hours with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As Karen's grandchildren got older, they found their next journey traveling to Arizona each winter where they made many friends there over the years. In the summer months, Karen would be at her home in Pierz and you would find her in her garden or raspberry patch or with her girlfriends or grandchildren on some sort of adventure. She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids more than anything and loved to sit and watch them play and grow, some of the fondest memories that can never go away. She helped teach them all her special talents and they will forever miss her.
When Karen could get away you would find her at the casino, fishing or out dancing with her daughter and girlfriends. Later in life, she found joy in crocheting afghans, drawing and painting. Her work showed her beautiful talent. Karen's love for gardening led to canning all her homegrown vegetables, fruits and making jams. She loved to invite Father over for turtle and was always willing to feed anyone and everyone. Going for golf cart rides, playing cribbage with Hanna and hunting out West with her father and sister, Mary Kay were always things Karen loved.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Herman Hoheisel of Pierz; children, Michelle (Steven) Bochow of Pierz and Michael (Donnelle) Hoheisel of Royalton; sisters, Mary Kay Webeck of Wyoming, Arlie Epsky of Fridley and Ellen Virnig of Pierz; grandchildren, Ben Bochow, Holly Bochow (Jake Meyer) of Pierz, Hanna (Jason) Lessard of Champlin, Adam Hoheisel (Heidi Fuchs), Emma Hoheisel (Andrew Schmidtbauer), Jack Hoheisel (Kylee Latterell) and Amanda Hoheisel; great-grandchildren, Kylee Marshik, Josephine Marshik, Madilynn Jacobson and Emily Lessard; sisters-in-law, Arlene Lafflin and Doris (Dan) Schyma; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Clara; father, Wenzel Marshik; brothers-in-law, Robert Hoheisel, Tom Lafflin, Ed Epsky, Richard Webeck, Harvy Virnig, Galen (Fritz) Przybilla, Richard Webeck and sister-in-law, Mary Przybilla.
