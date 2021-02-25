Kaleb James Staneart, 31-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home in Swanville, MN. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Kaleb was born on January 23, 1990 in Little Falls, MN to the late Shelley Staneart. He attended school at Little Falls Community Schools and later went to work at Crestliner Boats in Little Falls, MN until they closed the plant in Little Falls. Kaleb then began working at Badger Creek Farms in Swanville, MN. Kaleb enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers and biking. He also was an avid polish horseshoe player and never turned down an opportunity to play darts or pool with his buddies. His family teased him that he was a hoarder, but he loved to collect various items like, cut glass vases, beer steins, and cigarette lighters. Kaleb was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Kaleb is survived by his dad, Steve Schwendeman of Little Falls, MN; sisters, Katie Rosenthal of Little Falls, MN, Kayla (Richard Buehning) Schwendeman of Swanville, MN, and Kelsey (Richard) Schneider of Sobieski, MN; brother, Thomas Schwendeman of Flensburg; nieces, Kacie Rosenthal, Abby Henry, Alivia Buehning; and nephews, Nick Henry, Landon Buehning, and Benjamin Buehning. Kaleb was preceded in death by his mother, Shelly Schwendeman.
