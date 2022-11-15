Justin Morris, 19-year-old resident of Little Falls, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at his home in Little Falls.

Funeral service was held Monday, November 14 at 11:00 A.M. at Living Hope Church in Little Falls with Rev. Keith Thompson officiating. A visitation was held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday at Living Hope Church.

