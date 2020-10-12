Justin Schmidt, age 67, of Wahkon, MN, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2020 at his home. Justin Edward Schmidt was born to Bill and Elaine (Zurawski) Schmidt on April 14, 1953 in Little Falls, MN. He grew up in Randall/Cushing MN. He married Pamela Williams on June 22nd 1973. Together they raised four children; Travis (Natika), Troy, Ryan (Kate), and Teresa (Andrew).He attended Little Falls Senior High followed by Hennepin Vocational Technical School in Culinary Arts. He spent his entire career in Restaurant Management as a chef who loved to see others enjoy his cooking. Some of the places he worked were, The Sportsman’s Cafe in Mora, Ozzie’s in Isle, Karpens Resort in Isle, and MSA Flagship in Isle.He spent his free time hunting, fishing, camping with family, road trips with his wife, and spent many hours remodeling their home, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren. Justin had a passion for talking and sharing stories. Along with his wife and children, Justin will be deeply and fondly remembered by his 17 grandchildren; Bree, Blake, Tory, Takota, Daniel, Carson, Alexis, Ronie, Tiawna, Blayne, GiGi, Emmit, Elisa, Ethan, Allison, Emma, Chloe, Tanner, and Octavia, 8 great grandchildren, 6 brothers; Jim, Chuck, Joe, Gerry, Dennis, and Willie, 6 sisters; Cathy, Janet, Karen, Nadine, Carol, and Laurie. Justin also has many extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the MSA Flagship, Isle, from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services, Isle, MN
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.