June Theodora Rahn, 88-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Fairview in Minneapolis, MN. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. June Theodora Williams was born on June 16, 1931 in Burtrum, MN to the late Ted and Ruth (King) Williams. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. June graduated from high school in Burtrum. After graduation, she attended business college in St. Cloud, MN. After college, she worked at St. Regis Paper Mill in Little Falls. June was united in marriage to Lawrence Rahn on September 2, 1951 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. The couple made their home in Pillsbury. In 1954, the couple purchased their farm south of Burtrum, where they raised their children and lived for 65 years. During retirement, June and Lawrence spent 20 plus years wintering in Weslaco, TX with many friends. June was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville. She enjoyed her homemakers group, LOVE for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cookbooks, baking, gardening, embroidery, birds and dancing. June is survived by her children, Wayne (Janice) Rahn of Burtrum, MN, Pamela (Randy) Block of Hillman, MN; brother-in-law, Reuben (Lonnie) Rahn of Long Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Elisha (Jeremy) Graves, Melissa (Joel) Hanson, Bethany (Mike) Rahn, Terrance (Kayla) Rahn, Jason Rahn, Justin (Leidiana) Rahn, Kari Block, Stacy (Rick) Monson; and nine great-grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Ruth Williams; husband, Lawrence Rahn; son, Dale Rahn; sister, Beverly Anderson; brothers-in-law, Lloyd and Melvin Rahn; father and mother-in-law, Carl and Theska Rahn.
