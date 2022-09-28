June Remme

June Remme, age 87, passed away September 27, 2022 at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine, MN.

Memorial Service will be held at Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 3 P.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ed Fredrich will be officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Vet's Club in Belle Plaine. Interment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

