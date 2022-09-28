June Remme, age 87, passed away September 27, 2022 at Kingsway Retirement Living in Belle Plaine, MN.
Memorial Service will be held at Kolden Funeral Home in Belle Plaine on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 3 P.M. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Rev. Ed Fredrich will be officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Vet's Club in Belle Plaine. Interment will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
June was born on June 25, 1935 at home on her family farm in Hendricks, MN to Andrew and Elsie (Hagedorn) Thomsen. She graduated from Hendricks High School in 1952. June met Junell Remme and were married October 25, 1953. Together they lived on a farm near Garretson, SD and moved to Pipestone, MN where she was an assistant librarian for 30 years. Following retirement, they moved to their lake home in Motley, MN and enjoyed their winters in Apache Junction, AZ. Her passion in life was faith and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
June is survived by her children, Bruce (LuAnn) Remme, Laurie (Tom) Burns, Rhonda (Ron) Graves and Brian Remme. She was also blessed with nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings and husband Junell.
