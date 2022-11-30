June Brutscher, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Harmony House in Brainerd, MN.
She taught in country schools for many years, remembering many of her former students' birthdays. She also volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church, organizing and preparing many events held in the church's fellowship hall. June's other interests included maintaining and furnishing country schoolhouse District One, which now sits at the Morrison County Fairgrounds. In addition, she volunteered weekly at the Morrison County food shelf and delivered Meals on Wheels. At home, she always had an extra meal ready for visitors and hosted several guests from other countries. She especially enjoyed and shared responsibilities on the farm with her husband Pete.
June was born to Paul Sr. and Ruth (Carlson) Nieman on June 10, 1932, in Little Falls.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Pete Brutscher; five children, Dave (Sara Jane) Brutscher of Fort Ripley, Carrie Brutscher of Kansas City, MO, Tom Brutscher of Little Falls, Kris (Randy) Langsten of El Dorado Springs, MO, and Marge Brutscher of Mazomanie, WI; eight grandchildren, Paul, Jesse, Nick, and Laura Brutscher, Ben, Anna (Anderson), and Amelia (Relford), and Jo (Collins); and five great-grandchildren.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Sr. and Ruth Nieman; along with three siblings, Paul Jr. (Cecilia) Nieman, Carol (Reynold) Theno, Earl Nieman; and grandson, Gatlin Collins.
Visitation held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, at Zion Lutheran Church in Little Falls followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Lunch served after the funeral in the fellowship hall.
