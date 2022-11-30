June Brutscher

June Brutscher, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at Harmony House in Brainerd, MN.

She taught in country schools for many years, remembering many of her former students' birthdays. She also volunteered at Zion Lutheran Church, organizing and preparing many events held in the church's fellowship hall. June's other interests included maintaining and furnishing country schoolhouse District One, which now sits at the Morrison County Fairgrounds. In addition, she volunteered weekly at the Morrison County food shelf and delivered Meals on Wheels. At home, she always had an extra meal ready for visitors and hosted several guests from other countries. She especially enjoyed and shared responsibilities on the farm with her husband Pete.

