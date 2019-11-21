Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Julius “Adolph” Langner, 76 of Rice, who passed away on Tuesday, November 19 surrounded by his loving family. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the services at the church in Mayhew Lake on Monday. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home. Julius Adolph Langner was born in Oklahoma on March 11, 1943 to Julius A. and Loretta (Bieniek) Langner. He married Esther Schwegel on July 6, 1968 in Jacobs Prairie at St. James Catholic Church. Adolph was a laborer for most of his life, working at Landy Packing, Lake Country Egg and Fingerhut. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Adolph enjoyed listening to Polka music, playing cards and bonfires. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He was a happy, loving and gentle man, who was very protective of his children and supported them in everything they did. Adolph will be remembered as being very accepting and always wanting the best for others, especially his family. Survivors include his sons and daughters, Wayne of Rice, Patti (Wes) Shoudy of Rice, Dott Haagenson of Sioux Falls, SD and Julius W. (Fran) of Anoka; sisters and brother, Rosie (Werner) Forster of Holdingford, Val (Paul) Dolphy of Roseville, Jesse (Nancy) Sellards of Cottage Grove, LaDonna Roden of Auburn, WA, Laura (Wayne) Bue of Randall and Sheila (Donald “Chopper”) Puchalla of Bowlus; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther in 2016; infant daughter, Kattie Ann; siblings, Geraldine Philippi, Bill Langner and Thelma Latta; and grandson AJ Legatt. Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com.
Julius “Adolph” Langner
Service information
Nov 24
Visitation
Sunday, November 24, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes-Sauk Rapids
324 2nd Ave. S., P.O. Box 119
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Nov 25
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, November 25, 2019
11:00AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
9965 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
Nov 25
Visitation
Monday, November 25, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Annunciation Catholic Church, Mayhew Lake
9965 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
