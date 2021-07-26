Julie Marie (Plante) Blanchard, 62-year-old resident of Baxter, MN, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at her residence. A private family gathering will take place to celebrate Julie’s life at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. She will be buried at the Ft. Ripley Cemetery. Caring for Julie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls. Julie Plante was born to Gale and Marlys (Handeland) Plante on December 28, 1958 in Brainerd, MN. She was the oldest of four siblings. Julie attended and graduated from Brainerd High School and Bethel University. She worked as an x-ray technician at the VA hospital in Minneapolis, Bremer Bank in Brainerd, USPS in Brainerd, and was a counselor for the State of Minnesota. She married Rick Blanchard on December 21, 1996. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, APWU American Postal Workers Union, ‘Greeting Optional’ Book Club, and Prayer group. Julie was an avid reader and passionate about holistic health. Julie is survived by her two children, Nick (Emily) Fitch of Brainerd and Jolene (Jeremy) Cherne; parents, Gale and Marlys (Handeland) Plante of Ft. Ripley; siblings, Charles Plante of Ft. Ripley, Curt (Janice) Plante of Ft. Ripley, Linda (Chuck) Ackerman of Rice; niece, Renee (Chad) Mc Kay; nephews, Brian Plante, Jackson and Spencer Ackerman; five grandchildren and many close and dear friends. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Blanchard.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.