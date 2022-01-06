Julie D. Nordvik, 64-year-old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A Funeral Service will be 11 AM on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with David Sperstad officiating. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Royalton, MN. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Caring for Julie and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Julie was born on August 30, 1957 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Raymond A. and Irene A. Schlangen. She grew up in Richmond, MN on the family farm. She attended Rocori High school and graduated with the class of 1975. Julie married Dave Nordvik on January 7, 1978. Together they had five children. She worked at Remlee Engineering and held other various manufacturing jobs while raising their children. She could fix just about anything. Julie loved softball, bowling, and cribbage. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, paddle boating, church, the casino, and her children's and grandchildren's numerous activities. She had a smile and a joke for everyone.
Julie was a great woman and will be missed dearly by her husband of 43 years, David Nordvik; children, LuAnn Nordvik (Lang Phommahaxay) of Royalton, Linda Aspan (Kenneth) of Albuquerque, NM, Laurie Langer (Matthew) of Pierz, Paul Nordvik (Adepeju) of Maple Grove, and Lisa Hauer (Justin) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, James, Damian, Tifeoluwa, Roman, and Anastazia; sister, Donna Zierden; brothers, Kenneth (Laura), Alan (Suzanne), and Dale (Janelle) Schlangen; in-laws, Ben Witte, Jim Opatz, Marlys Schlangen, Jim (Ardelle) Nordvik, Kathy Frikken, Bill Nordvik, and Diane (Bevin) Mitchell; 44 nieces and nephews.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Irene Schlangen; parents-in-law, Wallace and Anne Nordvik; sisters, Bernadine Witte, Rosemary Schlangen, and Sharon Opatz; brothers, Vernon (Sue), Eldy and Patrick Schlangen; brothers-in-law, Donnie Zierden, Jim Frikken and Robert Nordvik.
