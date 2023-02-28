Julian John Pulak

Julian John Pulak, 95, of Brainerd, passed away on February 27, 2023, surrounded by family.

Funeral services will take place at 11:30 AM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, Minnesota. Visitation will start at 10 AM.

