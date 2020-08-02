Judy Meagher

Judy Lynn Meagher, age 60, passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Michael Bitz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. A celebration of life will continue at the Hub Supper Club in Burtrum. Judy Lynn Towle was born on April 17, 1960 in Minneapolis, MN to Allen and Betty (Walker) Towle. She married Mike Meagher on July 9th, 1977. They moved to Luverne in 1985 and Judy started her own cake decorating business and then went on to manage the bakery at Glen’s Food Center. From there she worked as a pharmacist technician at Souix Valley Hospital. Her and Mike also owned a couple businesses, Blue Sky’s Aviation and Scotty’s Bar and Grill. They moved back up to Burtrum in 1999 and she worked for the United States Postal Service in Paynesville and then was awarded Postmaster in Grey Eagle in 2010. Judy loved spending time with family and friends. She especially liked spending time with her Grandchildren and feeding them popcorn and chocolate. She loved the outdoors, camping, and music. She loved dancing, usually barefoot. Her and Mike loved to travel and riding motorcycle. Survivors include her children, Bobbi Jo Meagher-Bjerk (Steve) of Osakis, Dawn Becker (Glendon) of Grey Eagle, and Mike “Buck-e” Meagher (Melissa) of Long Prairie, 10 Grandkids and 1 Great Grandchild, Brothers and Sisters: Jeannie Unger (Kevin) Unger of Sauk Centre, Dale Towle (Judy) of Clear Lake, Hoppe Towle (Sheila) of Grey Eagle, and Pat Towle and Mona Towle of Marksville, Louisiana. Preceded in Death by: Parents Allen and Betty Towle and Father in Law Jim Meagher. Arrangements are with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.