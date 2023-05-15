Judy Mae Fyten, 79-year-old resident of Pierz, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Maple Grove Hospital in Maple Grove, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 17, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Visitation held 9:00 - 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the church in Buckman. Burial in the parish cemetery.
Judy was born on May 14, 1943, in Grantsburg, WI, to Merle and Lorraine (Chatleain) Chelmo. She graduated from Grantsburg High School in 1961. Judy was united in marriage to Jerome "Jerry" Fyten on May 2, 1964, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Bloomington, MN. They lived in the Twin Cities until April of 1969, when they purchased a farm near Buckman, MN. Judy worked for F & M State Bank for over 41 years. However, farming alongside her husband Jerry while raising their family was Judy's passion.
Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her other hobbies included bowling league, gardening, cooking, canning, baking, mowing the lawn, fishing, and traveling with her sisters and other friends. She never missed an opportunity to meet her friends for coffee or lunch.
Judy was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She was a 50-year member of Christian Mothers, and a member of the Pierz American Legion Auxiliary. She served on the board of the Sunrise Ag Co-op for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jason (Bonnie) Fyten of Pierz; son-in-law, Jerry Malinowski of Pierz; grandchildren, Jacob Klein, Shelby Malinowski, Nolah Fyten, Henry Fyten; sisters, Marilyn Joelson of Champlin, MN, Carol Round of West Concord, MN; many relatives and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Shannon, daughter Stephanie Malinowski, brothers Richard Chelmo and Kevin Chelmo.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Judy.
