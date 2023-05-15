Judy Mae Fyten, 79-year-old resident of Pierz, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Maple Grove Hospital in Maple Grove, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, May 17, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. Visitation held 9:00 - 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday at the church in Buckman. Burial in the parish cemetery.

