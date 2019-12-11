Judy Janey, 65-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on December 9, 2019 at The Little Falls Care Center. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13 from 4-7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Judy Adamski was born on November 12, 1954 to Delores (Schlichting) Adamski in Little Falls, Minnesota. She attended Lindbergh Elementary and graduated with the class of 1972 from the Little Falls Community High School. Judy participated in many activities throughout her school years and was named “Athlete of the Month.” She was named GAA Girl of the Year in 1969. Judy worked at Community First Savings and Loan bank and then spent many years at Coborn’s Superstore. She loved hunting, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren. In her younger days, Judy enjoyed riding motorcycles and bicycles. Judy was known as a “Fashionista” as she was very much into fashion and clothes. She loved animals, especially her cats and grand-dogs. Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Delores Colombe of Little Falls, MN; children, Kelsey Janey of Little Falls and Amber of Osceola, WI; grandchildren, Andrew DeYonge and Nyah Grinnell; siblings, Susan (Carl) Davis of Boise, ID, Peggy (Mike) Kuchinski of Little Falls, Lloyd (Stephanie) Adamski of Granite Falls, WA, Gerald (Annie) Adamski of Randall, MN; step-brother, Roger (Joyce) Colombe of Little Falls, MN and special friend, Steve Christle. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Rose Schlichting; uncles and aunts, Joseph Jr. and Mary Schlichting and Ralph and Theresa Heinz and step-dad, Dave Colombe. The arrangements for Judy are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.
Judy Janey
Service information
Dec 14
Visitation
Saturday, December 14, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
