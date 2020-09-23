Judy Ann Brummer-Tovsland, 78-year-old resident of Saucier, MS, formerly of Hillman, MN, passed away on September 16, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. A Committal Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Lakeview Community Church near Hillman, MN with Pastor Paul Osborne, Jr. officiating. Judy Ann Brummer-Tovsland was born March 16, 1942 to Ray and Adeline “Audy” (Pieper) Brummer. She grew up in South Minneapolis and moved to the Hillman area as a young adult. Ray and Audy purchased a bar in Hillman - Ray’s Bar. Judy helped run the bar and later purchased the establishment from her parents. Judy loved mingling with customers and always enjoyed a good card game. Smear was one of her favorite games. She later purchased Bullshippers, a corner bar in the Hillman junction. Judy was full of life and enjoyed friends, family, dancing, and listening to “her boys” play music. Judy relocated to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and married a long-time friend, Paul Tovsland in 1998. They resided on the Coast and loved the temperate climate and slower way of life. Judy had a special love for dogs and adopted all that wondered in through their open doggy-door. Judy is survived by her four children, Raymond (Ray) Dauphinais, Toby (Lynn) Egan, John “Ernie” (Mary) Hamers, Heidi Hamers; grandchildren, Aaron (Maribeth) Dauphinais, Lauren Dauphinais, Corey (Erin) Egan, Kailey (Nick) Czech, Chris (Lindsey) Hamers, Heather (Mark) Walker, Kyle Trettel; and several great-grandchildren; Judy is also survived by Paul’s three children, Paul Jr., Erica (Steve), and Lance (Shay), as well as their children. Judy was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodi Dauphinais; parents, Ray and Audy Brummer; two brothers, Raymond and Jimmy; and daughter-in-law, Naomi Dauphinais.
