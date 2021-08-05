Judy Ann (Heurung) Anderson was born Feb 27, 1949 to Frederick and Philomena (Dengel) Heurung in Little Falls, MN. Judy graduated from Little Falls High School and wed to Keith Anderson May 17, 1969. Judy worked at the Royal Cafe and then had a daycare in her home in St. James. Survived by husband Keith Anderson; children Lisa (Jeff Gunning), Tammy Fehrman (Robb), and Keith Jr. (Josie); five grandchildren; her sister Florence Piekarski of Little Falls and brother-in-law Wayne (Judy) of Rice. Preceded in death by parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
