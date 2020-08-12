Judy A. Herman, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Chateau Waters Senior Living in Sartell, MN. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Adelbert’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Judy was born on October 24, 1949 in Little Falls, MN to the late Michael and Angeline (Happke) Dahmen. She was united in marriage to Richard Herman on April 16, 1977 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Judy was employed as a bank teller all her life and retired in 2018. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and tending to her flowers and plants. Judy will be forever remembered for her friendly personality. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Judy is survived by husband, Richard Herman of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Kenneth (Janet) Dahmen of Pierz, MN and Brian (Karen) Dahmen of Pierz, MN; and many nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Angeline Dahmen.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.