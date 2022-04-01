Judith "Judy" A. Stich, 77-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, April 5 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held on Monday, April 4 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday, April 5 from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M., all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN. Rosary said at 4:30 P.M. followed by Parish Prayers at 6:30 P.M.
Judith Chase was born on July 2, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Rudy and Margaret Chase. She attended school in South St. Paul, MN. During her family summer vacations to the Pierz area to visit family, she met Richard Stich. On July 2, 1966, they were united in marriage. The couple resided in Spring Lake Park, MN for a few years. The couple moved to the Pierz area and took over the Stich family farm. She was a stay at home mom raising the couples five children, David, Dan, Diana, Doug and Dennis. Judy also worked at St. Otto's Care in Little Falls for 20 years in the environmental services department.
She enjoyed shopping, gardening, canning, going out to eat and time spent with the grandchildren. She always made time to travel to watch various activities her grandchildren participated in.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Patty) Stich of Royalton, MN, Dan Stich of Pierz, MN, Diana (Derek) Meyer of Hibbing; Doug (Vicki) Stich of Pierz, MN, Dennis (April - Special Friend) Stich of Pierz; grandchildren, Emily, Megan, Ashley, Kayla, Troy, Samantha, Rachel, Carter, Sara, Sam, Terrance, Magnalina, Tiffany; great grandchildren, Hunter and Otto; sister-in-law, Lois Stich of Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Stich in 2007; siblings, Janet (Ray) McNamara and Jack Chase; brothers and sisters in law, Martin (Lenora) Stich, Herbert Stich; Marcella (Aloysius) Schlichting and Mildred (Glen) Goodall.
Casket Bearers: Doug Stich, Troy Stich, Ashley Stich, Carter Stich, Emily Stich, Megan Stich and David Stich.
