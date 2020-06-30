Judith Evelyn Noskoviak (nee Block), 77, of Springfield, Missouri, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Judith was born to Bernard Herman Block and Adelheid Schommer Block, July 05, 1942 in Lastrup, Minnesota. She served her country as an X-Ray Technician in the Air Force and owned and managed hotels in North-Central Minnesota before receiving a degree from the University of Wisconsin and working as a certified management accountant and CFO of Specor Systems in Eau Claire, WI for twenty years. After her retirement, she and her loving husband of forty years, Jerome (Jerry) Noskoviak built their dream home on the shores of Lake Namekagon and spent many wonderful years enjoying the scenic beauty of northern Wisconsin. Her passions included mystery novels, pets, cooking gourmet meals, music from many genres and traveling the world with her family and friends. Judith was a devoted, caring and loving mother and was thrilled to have recently become a grandmother, spending many precious moments with Alex. Judith was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerome Noskoviak, brothers Theodore Block, Clifford Block, Bernard Block, Chester Block, sisters-in-law Marie Block and Evangeline Block and brothers-in-law Ervin Meyer, Robert Stenzel and F. Peter May. She is survived by her son Kyle Noskoviak (spouse Robin Bulster Noskoviak), her grandson Alexander Otto Noskoviak, sisters Janet Meyer, Dolores Block, Adelheid May and Grace Block, brother Clarence Block, sisters-in-law Kathryn Block and Elizabeth Block, as well as many nieces, nephews and their children. A private online service will be held for close family and friends at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Judith’s name to one of her favored charities: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s Hospital.
