Judie Hennes, 73-year-old resident of Sobieski, MN passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. Judie was born on February 23, 1946 in Little Falls, MN to the late John and Johanna Brezinka. She graduated from Upsala High School during 1964. She married Butch Hennes in Elmdale on May 28, 1965. Judie was a member of the St. Stanislaus Church choir, Secretary of the Sobieski Sportsman’s Club, and Secretary of the Sobieski City Council. She worked at Herbie’s Bar, the Treasure Chest, and retired from Coborn’s during 2005. Judie loved birdwatching, playing cards, reading, gardening, and most of all, her family. Judie spent countless hours in her vegetable gardens and canning the produce. She was famous for her pickles, tomato juice and horseradish. Judie is survived by her husband, Butch; daughters, Annette Clanton, Anita (Jeff) Supinski, AnnMarie Hennes, Angela (Steven) Lust; sons, Anthony Hennes and Aaron (Laura) Hennes. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katelyn (Kasey), David, Abby, Walker, Ava, Claire, Mayson and Cooper; siblings, Francis, John, George, Betty, Mary, Robert, Daniel, David and Fay. Judie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Johanna Brezinka and siblings, Leo, Ann, Eleanor, Louis, Josephine, Carl, Frank, Larry, Clarence and Richard.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church - Sobieski
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
Feb 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 28, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church - Sobieski
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
9406 Church Cir
Little Falls, MN 56345
